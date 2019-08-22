Tia Mowry Talks About WE Teachers Program

WEST MONROE, La (8/20/19) – Today’s teachers are more than educators. They serve as mentors, counselors, cheerleaders, protectors and more. That’s why actress Tia Mowry is joining Walgreens to help launch “WE Teachers,” a national initiative to support and recognize outstanding teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom.

The WE Teachers program includes:

● WE Teachers Award – On average, public school teachers shell out nearly $480 of their own money to stock classrooms with the necessary supplies each year. To help, Walgreens launched the WE Teachers Award to provide $500 gift cards to teachers across the country. Beginning July 21, students, parents and anyone who wants to recognize a special teacher in their community can nominate a teacher to receive the WE Teachers Award. Awards will be given on a rolling basis throughout the 2020 school year.

● WE Teachers Online Education Program – To extend its commitment to teachers even further, Walgreens and the ME to WE Foundation have partnered to develop and launch WE Teachers – a new program available at no cost to any teacher that focuses on building trauma-informed classrooms. Teachers will have access to online training modules that explore the impact of adverse life experiences on students (like bullying, mental health, youth violence, poverty and diversity/inclusion), and how to foster a safe environment for all.The WE Teachers modules roll-out beginning in early September and will be available in both English and Spanish – just when students and teachers head back to the classroom.