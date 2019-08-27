‘The Other Digital Divide’ Class on Social Media Safety Tonight

WEST MONROE, La. (8/27/19) – In today’s technological world, some parents may feel it is difficult to keep up with what their teens are doing online. In an upcoming special presentation, the Ouachita Parish Public Library will share important information about cyberbullying, sexting and other social media dangers with parents.

“The Library is all about literacy, but that means more than just knowing how to read and write,” said Library Director Robin Toms. “Digital literacy means knowing how to safely navigate the internet and determining what’s factual, fake, inappropriate and possibly dangerous.”

A majority of teens have experienced some form of cyberbullying, and more than 20 percent of teens have received nonconsensual explicit images, according to a recent Pew Research Center report.

“Teenagers are digital natives. They know about the coolest app as soon as it comes out. Unfortunately, sometimes they don’t realize what they are actually doing online is criminal,” said Communications Coordinator Danielle Kelley Tolbird. “The Library wants to give the facts to parents and allow an opportunity to ask questions to the experts.”

Tolbird will present on social media trends, new apps, and teen communication practices. A panel discussion and Q&A will follow. Panelists include psychologist Dr. Beatrice Tatem, Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputy Eric McElroy and others.

The Other Digital Divide: What Parents Need to Know About Teen Social Media Use will be at 5:30 p.m. August 27 at the Main Branch Library. The program is free and open to the general public, and of particular interest to parents and other adults involved in raising and positively influencing teens in our community.

