WEST MONROE, La. (9/17/19) – Clinton Downing and Ashley Meadows with The Hub Music Halll spoke with NBC 10’s Boe Brooks about the new venue’s first concert debuting this Thursday, September 19th. The event, dubbed the ‘Kickin’ Country Music Festival’ will feature 3 artists: Copper Chief, Kody West, and Jonathan Tyler.

The event will be held at The Hub next Thursday, September 19th at 7:00PM.