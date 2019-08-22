Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for former Governor Kathleen Blanco at 10 AM

Telecardiology Program Coming to Morehouse Parish

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La (8/20/19) – A new telecardiology program is becoming accessible in Morehouse Parish. NBC 10’s Bode Brooks spoke with Kyle Lavergne and Derrick Frazier of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South about the new program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss