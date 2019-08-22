Telecardiology Program Coming to Morehouse Parish

WEST MONROE, La (8/20/19) – A new telecardiology program is becoming accessible in Morehouse Parish. NBC 10’s Bode Brooks spoke with Kyle Lavergne and Derrick Frazier of the Cardiovascular Institute of the South about the new program.
by: BODE BROOKS
