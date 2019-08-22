Telecardiology Program Coming to Morehouse Parish

Some furry friends visited the NBC 10 and FOX 14 studios Friday. Stacy, Roxanne, and Lea work with community animal shelters and brought in several animals in need of a fur-ever home. They shared their perspective on the benefits of pet ownership with NBC 10's Bode Brooks ahead of the nationwide Clear the Shelters pet adoption event.

Clear the Shelters will be held locally on Saturday August 17th at Banner Ford and Petsmart in Monroe from 9AM to 12PM and at Petsense in Ruston.