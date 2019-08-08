Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure One Month Away

WEST MONROE, La. (8/8/2019) – Becky Tripp with Susan G. Komen Louisiana talks with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about the 2019 Race for the Cure in the Twin Cities.

Registration is open for the event, you can find details here or in the video above.

The 2019 Northeast Louisiana Race for the Cure presented by McDonald’s
will be held on September 14, 2019

The event will be located at Forsythe Park in Monroe

Refreshment areas for breast cancer survivors and fighters, kids, dogs, teams and sponsors, in addition to 5K and 1 Mile courses.

Register online at KomenLouisiana.org

