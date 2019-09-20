State Fair of Louisiana Opening October 24th

Dates: October 24 – November 10 (Closed Mondays & Tuesdays) Hours: 10am – 10pm (Wednesdays, Thursdays & Sundays) 10am – 11pm (Fridays & Saturdays) Carnival Hours: 12noon – 10pm (Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays) 10am – 11pm (Saturdays & Sundays) Ticket Prices: • Gate Admission – $12.00 • P.O.P. – $47.00 *Gate admission + carnival armband • FunPass – $100.00 *Gate admission + carnival armband all 15 days of the State Fair.

Advance Discounted Tickets Online at Statefairoflouisiana.com (On sale Sept. 18 – Oct. 23 Only) • Gate Admission – $8.00 • P.O.P. – $32.00 *Gate admission + carnival armband • FunPass – $100.00 *Gate admission + carnival armband all 14 days of the State Fair.

Brookshire’s/Super 1 Foods: (On sale Sept. 18 – Oct. 23 Only) • Gate Admission – $8.00 • P.O.P. – $32.00 *Gate admission + carnival armband

Weekday Discounts: Discount Day: (Wednesdays) • Gate Admission – $5.00 (after 3pm). • Carnival Ride Armbands – $20.00 (12noon until closing) $2.00 Day: (Thursdays) • Parking – $2.00 (after 3pm) • Gate Admission – $2.00 (after 3pm) • Carnival Rides – $2.00 per ride (12noon until close) Free Admission Opportunity: (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday only) • Free parking (before 3pm) • Free gate admission (before 3pm) Special Days Senior’s Day: (Thurs, Oct. 24, 2019 in Hirsch Memorial Coliseum 10am – 3pm) Free admission to Senior’s Expo with booths, services, free health screenings, flu shots & pneumonia shots (w/ Medicare card) and entertainment (sponsored by The Best of Times Magazine) Fiesta at the State Fair: (Sun, Nov. 3, 2019) Featuring Low Rider Car Show, Latin Foods, Tamale Showdown & Live Music by Latin Bands.

Veterans & Military Appreciation Day: (Sun, Nov. 10, 2019) All military (active, retired, past service) and their families receive free parking and gate admission to the State Fair. Veterans Parade on State Fair Midway begins at 2pm.

Free Attractions Attractions that are free with your State Fair gate admission: Visit statefairoflouisiana.com for a complete schedule daily showtimes. • The State Fair Zoo • Circus Hollywood • The Double Hump Camel Show • Ms. Stevana’s Friesian Horse Show • Hollywood Racing Pigs • The Magic of Bob Bohm • Farmily Feud – Ag Education Program • Survivor Family Game Show • Hydro Flying Circus • Paul Bunyan’s Lumberjack Show

• Dallas, The Fire Guy • Flo, The Clown of Many Faces • Nick, The Escape Artist • Animal Cracker Conspiracy Stiltwalkers • Bob Bohm’s Roaming Character • World Stage Productions “An International Breakdancing Show”

Free Concerts & Entertainment Free Concerts are free with your gate admission to State Fair.

• Oct. 24: KANDU:: 7:00pm, 8:00pm & 9:00pm • Oct. 25: Casey Martin Band: 7:30pm Beaux Adkins: 9:00pm • Oct. 26: Frank Foster: 8:30pm • Oct. 27: Gospel Mega Fest: 3:00pm – 9:00pm • Oct. 30: The Savage Trio: 7:00pm, 8:00pm, & 9:00pm • Oct. 31: Blaze Band: 7:00pm, 8:00pm, & 9:00pm • Nov. 1: Southern Roots: 7:00pm, 8:00pm, & 9:00pm • Nov. 2: DJ Love: 7:00pm DJ Unk: 8:00pm Yung Joc: 9:00pm Baby Bash: 10:00 • Nov. 3: Fiesta at the Fair: 2:00pm – 10:00pm Los Ligaditos: 6:00pm La Internacional Furia Colombiana de Chon Arauza: 7:00pm Los Tigrillos: 8:00pm • Nov. 6: The Joanitones: 7:00pm, 8:00pm, & 9:00pm • Nov. 7: Tipsey The Band: 7:00pm, 8:00pm, & 9:00pm • Nov. 8: Star Chamber: 8:00pm Spectra Vamp: 9:15pm • Nov. 9: Cupid 7:00pm Bigg Robb: 9:00pm • Nov. 10: Dave Perryman & The Country Revue: 3:00pm Bayou Boogie: 5:30pm

Carnival Midway • Enjoy all the fun of Crabtree Amusements, Inc. Carnival Midway! The largest carnival midway in the State of Louisiana featuring over 60 exciting rides, games and food. There is also a separate Kiddie Land. Smoking and alcohol are not permitted inside Kiddie Land. You must be at least 36″ tall to ride many of Crabtree Amusement Rides including kiddie rides. There are approximately eight rides that have a height requirement of 30″ tall. Some of the larger rides have taller height requirements. Carnival rides accept magic money credits and armbands. Please follow rules that are posted on carnival rides. The rules are in place for your own safety. Carnival games accept tokens. Food booths accept cash. For your convenience, token dispensers are placed throughout the Carnival Midway.

Magic Money Credits: ($1.00 each) • Carnival rides accept 3 – 10 credits depending on the ride

Armbands: ($35.00 each) • Unlimited carnival ride armbands are good for unlimited Crabtree Amusement carnival rides. Good for one day and one person only. Non-transferrable

State Fair Fun Pass: ($100.00 each) • Includes gate admission + carnival armband each of the 15 days that the State Fair is open • Once through the gate, redeem at Crabtree Amusements Office for FunPass ID. Good for one person only. Non-transferrable

LRCA Finals Rodeo Presented By: • Hebert’s Town and Country • Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Powered By: CINCH Jeans & Shirts When: Thurs, Oct. 31 / Fri, Nov. 1 / Sat, Nov. 2 at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm. Where: Hirsch Memorial Coliseum Ticket Prices: Advance: Upper Level GA: $15.00 Box Seats: $25.00 Day of Show: Upper Level GA: $20.00 Box Seats: $30.00 Thursday Night Discount: Upper Level GA: $10.00 Box Seats: $20.00 *LRCA Finals Rodeo tickets include admission to State Fair.

Discount Rodeo Ticket Outlets: • Cavender’s Western Outfitters (Shreveport & Bossier locations), • Ranchland (Shreveport location),

• Topp’s Western World, • Paul’s Farm & Garden, • Greenwood Feed & Hardware, • State Fair of Louisiana Admission Gates • State Fair website: www.statefairoflouisiana.com

Rodeo Description: • The top cowboys and cowgirls of the LRCA will be competing for the championships of the LRCA Finals. LRCA Finals events include: Bareback, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Tie Down Roping, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping & Bull Riding. • Specialty Act, Rider Kiesner, will be entertaining the crowd with his World Champion trick roping, gun spinning and whip cracking. • Thurs, Nov. 1 is “Heroes Night” at the rodeo and all law enforcement, fire, first responders and military will receive 2 free tickets upon request. • Fri, Nov. 2 is “Tough Enough To Wear Pink” night at the rodeo. $2 per ticket sold will be donated to Susan G. Komen North Louisiana to help raise awareness and fight breast cancer. We encourage you to wear pink to Friday night’s performance to show your support!

Competitive Events

17th Annual Antique Tractor Show & Pull • When: Fri, Oct. 25th from 6pm to 10pm Sat, Oct. 26th from 10am to 6pm • Where: State Fair Outdoor Arena located next to Administrative Office • Description: East Texas Antique Tractor & Engine Association presents the State Fair Antique Tractor Show & Pull featuring antique tractor displays, antique tractor pull competition and demonstrations. Red River Smiths will provide blacksmithing demonstrations on Saturday. FREE State Fair Cheer & Dance Championships • When: Sat, Oct. 26th from 10am – til over (approx. 6pm) • Where: Hirsch Memorial Coliseum • Description: Spirit Celebration presents the State Fair Cheer & Dance Championships. • Admission: FREE. • Presented by: Spirit Celebration

State Fair School Spirit Group Competition • When: Sun, Oct. 27th from 11am – til over • Where: Hirsch Memorial Coliseum • Team Fees: $40.00 per entry • Description: Dance, Cheer, Baton, & Flag line, Majorettes, and ROTC • Admission: FREE.

Competitive Exhibits • When: Oct. 24th – Nov. 10th (Hours of Fair) • Where: Agriculture Building • Description: Competitive Exhibits are FREE to enter and open to anyone in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas ages 6 and above. Awards consist of cash prizes and ribbons. Entry Deadline for all Competitive Exhibits is Thursday, October 17, 2019. Entries should be mailed to State Fair Office or brought in by Thursday, October 17, 2019 by 5:30PM.

State Fair Cooking Contests • When: Wed, Nov. 6th thru Sat, Nov. 9th • Where: Cooking Contests Tent next to State Fair Administrative Office. • Description: Cooking Contests are FREE to enter and categories consist of: Best Chocolate Fudge/Candy, Best Chocolate Cake, Best Chocolate Cookies/Brownies, Mexican Beef Dish, Beef Appetizer, Pecan Cake, Pecan Candy, Kids Cookie Decorating Contest & Kids’ Frosted Cupcake Baking. Entries are due Mon, Oct. 14 at 4pm. Awards consist of cash prizes and ribbons.

4-H Talent Contest • When: Sat, Oct. 26th at 11:00am • Where: State Fair Livestock Sale Arena • Description: Talent Contest is open to any 4-H member in Louisiana, but must be registered by LSU AgCenter Faculty for this state contest. Categories include: Dance, Vocal, Instrumental & Other. Admission is FREE.

4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl • When: Sat, Oct. 26th at 2:00pm • Where: State Fair Livestock Sale Arena • Description: Quiz Bowl is open to any 4-H member in Louisiana. A team will consist of a minimum of three (3) members with a maximum of five (5) members from the same parish. There will be one division for all ages. Teams will compete in head to head matches. Matches will last until one team reaches 200 points or ten minutes or both. The contest will be set up in a tournament style format-single elimination. Questions for the Quiz Bowl will come from 4-H Project Books for Beef, Dairy, Poultry, Sheep, Swine and Goats. NO study questions will be distributed by the region. Questions used will come from those submitted by parishes and others submitted by Livestock Specialists. Correct answers will receive 20 points, incorrect will receive Minus 10. Bonus questions will be provided to teams where at least 3 different members have answered a question correctly. Team members may buzz in at any time, at which time the reader will stop reading the question. If the team answers incorrectly, the reader may complete the question for the other team at which time they can decide if they want to buzz in.

State Fair BB Gun Competition • When: Sat, Nov. 9th at 10:00am • Where: State Fair Poultry Barn • Description: BB Gun Competition is open to all youth ages 9 – 19. Entry fee is $5 per contestant. 60% of entry fees will be given back as award premiums for top five in each age division. Admission is FREE.

Livestock & Agriculture

Livestock Shows: The State Fair of Louisiana hosts the largest livestock shows in the state! Louisiana 4-H and FFA members from all over the state come to Shreveport to the State Fair of Louisiana to compete with their projects. They compete in market animal shows and breeding shows along with other contests. There are also many open livestock shows that are open to anyone in the world for competition. Ribbons, awards and cash premiums are offered as prizes. For a full schedule of the livestock shows, please visit our website at www.statefairoflouiana.com

ALTAC Jr. Livestock Sale • When: Wednesday, Oct. 30 beginning at 9am • Where: State Fair Livestock Sale Arena • Description: The Ark-La-Tex Agricultural Council Jr. Livestock Sale is a Sale of Champions and top animals that have placed well in their market livestock shows. 4-H and FFA members that have placed well in their market shows have an opportunity to take their animal to the auction where buyers will bid on their animals. It provides money that the youth will raise for their college educations. The Ark-La-Tex Agricultural Council administers the sale and is always looking for interested companies or individuals that would like to contribute to the purchase of an animal. All contributions are tax deductible.

AgMagic at the State Fair • When: Oct. 24th – Nov. 10th from 10am – 9pm • Where: Agriculture Building • Description: AgMagic at the State Fair is presented by LSU AgCenter and focuses on Louisiana agricultural products. It is a huge interactive display of Louisiana agriculture with many activities for children to engage in agriculture. LSU AgCenter also offers guided field trips on certain days. Please visit www.statefairoflouisiana.com for all of the details.

Exhibits & Concessions Concessions • Each year the State Fair of Louisiana brings in many fair food concessions from all over the U.S. and local concessionaires as well. There is a midway full of both traditional fair foods and new fair foods. Some of the traditional fair foods include:

cotton candy, corn dogs, funnel cakes, turkey legs, candy apples, caramel apples, pizza, cinnamon rolls, gyros, BBQ, salt water taffy, chicken-on-stick, shrimp-onstick, hamburgers, ice cream, Mexican food, etc. Other fair foods include: Wisconsin cheese, gator-on-stick, bacon covered caramel apples, cricket pizza, scorpion pizza, maple bacon funnel cakes, red velvet funnel cakes, fried watermelon, rocky mountain oysters, TX fried ribs, Kool-Aid pickles, donut burgers, fried cookie dough on stick, cookie dough parfait, fried cheesecake, etc.

Commercial Exhibit Building • Each year the State Fair of Louisiana brings in commercial exhibitors from all over that sell various products located in the Commercial Exhibit Building.

Louisiana State Exhibit Museum • Completed in 1939 as one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” public works projects, the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum is an architectural jewel, layered inside and out with costly marble, granite and polished aluminum. Its front portico features a two-story fresco executed by the famed muralist Conrad Albrizio and the beautifully rendered scale dioramas (valued at millions of dollars!) that make up the bulk of the exhibits are like a snapshot of Louisiana life in the 1930s. Without a doubt, this is one of the most beautiful buildings in the state. In its wide halls, the museum features exhibits on Louisiana history and culture almost too numerous to mention, but which include showings of Native American and Civil War collections, as well as continually rotating artwork displays. Outside of the museum itself, the well-manicured grounds feature small gardens for the enjoyment of visitors. The Louisiana State Exhibit Museum is part of the State Fair of Louisiana exhibits and is open Mon – Fri from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

For more information on the 2019 State Fair of Louisiana, please visit our website: www.statefairoflouisiana.com State Fair of Louisiana 3701 Hudson Avenue Shreveport, LA 71109 (T) 318-635-1361 (F) 318-631-4909 Like us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/TheStateFairofLouisiana Follow us on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/LAStateFair