WEST MONROE, La. (10/23/19) – SOS Pets of Ouachita is working to raise funds for a new animal shelter. “Raise the ‘Haunted’ Woof” will be held at Flying Tiger on Thursday, October 24th from 6pm to 10pm. There will be costume contests, a silent auction, folks in the “doghouse” to raise money, and more. There will also be Yappy Yoga Hour from 5pm to 6pm.

For more info visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2258447960877776/