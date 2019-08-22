Score a New Fall Wardrobe for Under $200

WEST MONROE, La. (8/21/19) – Each season brings new fashion trends and fashionistas love to incorporate the hottest must-haves styles into their wardrobe. But shopping retail can be an expensive undertaking. Luckily, fashion expert Amy E. Goodman will show us how to score a new fall wardrobe– from staples such as jeans, sweaters, and boots to the latest off-the-runway trends – all for under $200 by shopping consignment!

· START WITH DENIM: Whether you are looking for flares, skinnies, jeggings, or dad jeans, starting with a great pair of jeans is the perfect way to start building out your fall wardrobe.

· MIX IN FALL STAPLES: Who doesn’t love a good cardi….or three or four? Shopping via consignment gives you chance to scoop up multiple pieces for the cost of that one leopard cardi seen on influencers everywhere!

· STATEMENT PIECES: Designer bags can set you back thousands, but there are great ways to find an authentic purse for up to 90% off.

· ADOPT THE LATEST TRENDS: Snakeskin is everywhere this fall, but it can be pricy and will likely be a trend gone by next season. Learn how to try out this trend guilt free this fall.

Amy E. Goodman is a nationally recognized media maven and frequent lifestyle contributor on the airwaves including the Today show, Rachael Ray, Wendy WIlliams, The Talk, The View, ET! to name but a few. She’s deftly tackled travel reportage, whether celebrity hot spots for In Style magazine and destination weddings and honeymoon reporting for In Style Weddings, to the best of regional and coastal destinations for Southern Living and Coastal Living respectively. She was the host for Washington Flyer TV, where she created monthly installments about regional and worldly travel for a metropolitan D.C. audience and its global visitors. On air, she continues to share everything from the best deals on cruises, to the most desired hotel escapes and even the hottest trends in resort wear, with tips for business and budget travelers and family vacationers alike.