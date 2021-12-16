Santa Claus is coming to town…by train!

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Santa Claus will be coming to town this weekend on Sunday December 19.

Santa’s train will be making three stops in Monroe, where he will be handing out candy and taking pictures.

The first stop will be at Highland Park Baptist Church on Oliver Road from 9 A.M. until 10:15 A.M.

Santa’s next stop will be at Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) Headquarters on 165 North from 10:30 A.M. until 11:20 A.M.

The third and final stop on Santa’s visit will be at Ouachita Christian School from 11:30 A.M. until 12:15 P.M.

Come give Santa your Christmas list, take pictures, and get free candy!