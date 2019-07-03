Registration Open Now for 2019 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

WEST MONROE, La. (7/3/2019) – Becky Tripp with Susan G. Komen Louisiana talks with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about the 2019 Race for the Cure in the Twin Cities.

Registration is now open for the event, you can find details here or in the video above.

2019 Northeast Louisiana Race for the Cure presented by McDonald’s

September 14, 2019

Located at Forsythe Park in Monroe

Refreshment areas for breast cancer survivors and fighters, kids, dogs, teams and sponsors, in addition to 5K and 1 Mile courses.

Register online at KomenLouisiana.org