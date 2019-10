WEST MONROE, La. (10/1/19) Angie Stewart, the organizer behind Avery's Light, spoke with NBC 10's Bode Brooks about the upcoming vigil. It is an event for healing and honoring children who have passed away; whether it be infant loss, pregnancy loss, infertility or abortion. It’s a night to come together as a community and support, love and pray for one another.

Avery's Light will be held Saturday, October 12th from 6:00-7:30 PM at the Kiroli Park Amphitheater.