Ouachita Live “Season Finale” Tonight

WEST MONROE, La. (10/25/19) – The final Ouachita Live of the year will be held tonight in West Monroe. NBC 10’s Bode Brooks spoke with event organizer Adrienne LaFrance-Wells with the City of West Monroe about what to expect.

The event location has been moved indoors due to expected inclement weather. It will be held at Powerhouse Cheer and Gym at 111 Cotton St, West Monroe.

OCTOBER’s Artist: Chase Tyler Band: Rising country music star with a love for Louisiana. Chase Tyler’s high-energy shows and south Louisiana vocals make him one of the most sought-after country artists in the Gulf Coast! Chase has toured with many notable acts including Tracy Lawrence, Jake Owen, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams, Jr.

Mama and the Outlaw, the local award-winning duo from Jordan and Stacey Sheppard, will open at 6:00 p.m.

Chase Tyler has sung the National Anthem at several Saints games and is a regular featured entertainer at LSU games. He’ll be singing the National Anthem at the West Monroe vs Ouachita High School football game before hitting the Ouachita Live stage.

