Ouachita Live Concert This Friday

WEST MONROE, La. (8/29/19) – The City of West Monroe will be hosting The Wildflower Revue at this month’s Ouachita Live. Karen Laban and Adrienne LaFrance-Wells spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about the upcoming concert and what you can expect.

Ouachita Live will be held Friday August 30th at Alley Park in West Monroe.

Event time is 5:30 to 9:00 PM. Live Music from 7:00 to 9:00 PM.



AUGUST’s Artist: The Wildflower Revue: A southern gothic girl-group vision of mountain melodies, heavenly hillbilly harmonies, and epic tales of sin-soaked country outlaw heroines. Pure Americana!

More information can be found at Ouachitalive.com