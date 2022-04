HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— A man and woman accused of kidnapping a teenager in Hot Springs, Arkansas last week are on their way to court. A timeline of the startling events are outlined in the video player above.

Dayla Ferrer, 19 and Samuel Wayne Bolling Jr., 38

Bolling and Ferrer are being held on $200,000 bond and have both been charged with felony counts of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, battery and false imprisonment.