WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Today, President Biden announced 12 countries have joined a new trade pact that the White House says will help the United States work more closely with Asian economies.

Some items that will be addressed are supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption efforts. Those joining the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework are Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Along with the U.S., they represent 40% of World GDP.

The countries said in a joint statement that the pact will help them collectively prepare our economies for the future following disruptions from COVID-19 and the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.