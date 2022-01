WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 Ag Expo begins Friday January 14 at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center and runs from 2 p.m until 8 p.m. Doors open again on Saturday January 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham has a breakdown of some of the livestock events happening this weekend.