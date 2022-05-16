EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— The Arkansas Community College received a $1,000 check to help fund food and supplies for the Stars Market, which is free groceries available to South Arkansas students. Library Director Philp Shackleford and Adult Education Director Jennifer Schroeder attended the Inaugural College Hunger Summit hosted by the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

The $1,000 check was presented by the Alliance to all colleges in attendance. South Ark will use the funds for food and supplies in the Stars Market.