NBC 10 News Today: Salvation Army Commissioner Kenneth Crowder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - If you still need to ship a gift to a loved one before the holidays, head out sooner rather than later. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some folks are still not traveling to see loved ones this holiday season and are left shipping gifts.

Matt Rendina has been with UPS in Columbus for two years, where he says they are experiencing the typical holiday influx of customers and packages. While the holidays are always a busy time, Reninda says this year is different compared to last, "About the middle of November is when we started picking up and more people started coming in to get things in ahead of the holidays, because last year it was like the first week of December when we just got slammed."