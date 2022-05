WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On Friday, there will be a meeting in Winnsboro for hunters, farmers, feed salesmen and more. This comes after the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries extending a wildlife feed ban and a carcass export ban in Franklin Parish through the 2023 hunting season.

The public meeting will be held Friday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m. at the Louisiana Experiment Station on Highway 425.