NBC 10 News Today: Oculus Quest 2 and the Metaverse
Police investigating report of FedEx employee who allegedly stole dog outside home in Alabama
Navy SEAL dies from injuries sustained in training
‘She was upset with her order’: Woman charged for allegedly firing gun in Wendy’s drive-thru
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 8th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, December 8th
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, December 7th
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 7th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, December 7th
Evening Forecast – Monday, December 6th.
MANGHAM JR. HIGH GIRLS FINISH WITH PERFECT SEASON, OCS LADY EAGLES WINS BIG OVER LADY PANTHERS, OCS GETS READY FOR THE DOME
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies shortly after arrest in Alabama, authorities confirm
WATCH: Eric Dooley formally introduced as head football coach for Southern University
Cam Jordan named 2021 Saints Man of the Year
Olympics: Omicron, boycotts and new transgender athlete guidelines
More than 4,000 Entergy Customers Without Power Following Crash in Monroe
A celebration of businesses in West Monroe returns
Jaylin Wayne sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murders of two GSU students.
Local Toy Drive in Need of Bicycles
NBC 10 News Today: Oculus Quest 2 and the Metaverse
Morning Show
by:
Brandon Ringo
Posted:
Dec 8, 2021 / 09:06 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 8, 2021 / 09:06 AM CST
