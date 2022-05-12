NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD)— Well the Mudbug Music Festival is coming up this weekend in Natchez, Mississippi. The events are set to kick off Friday, May 13. NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse is joined by a special guest to give us more details.
