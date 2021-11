WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Sunday, November 28, 2021, West Monroe Police were flagged down by an individual on the 200 block of Bridge Street at a local gas station. The individual mentioned that two men were fighting.

After police made contact with a store employee, they were advised that 22-year-old Harrison Curtis Hutson asked the employee if he could hang out inside of the store and was denied. According to the employee, Harrison punched his 53-year-old father Curtis Eugene Hutson Jr. in the face after his father threw a phone and struck him in the neck.