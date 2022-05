WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Today, there is a big event going on at Flying Heart Brewery in West Monroe. They will have a climbing wall at the restaurant in addition to live music and games.

All proceeds from tonight’s evens will go towards the local scouting programs. The event is from 4-9 p.m. If you want to climb the rock wall, you must be under the age of 21 and arrive before 7 p.m.