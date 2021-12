WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to 1322 Highway 80E in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who stated they observed 40-year-old Toby Lane Calhoun sitting in the driver seat of their vehicle as they exited a local business.

According to the victim, they confronted Calhoun who entered a separate vehicle and left the business at a high rate of speed along with 39-year Johnathan Donald Rayner. After deputies obtained a photograph of Calhoun, the victim identified Calhoun as the individual who was inside their vehicle.