NASA’s TESS Sees Its First Star-Destroying Black Hole

WEST MONROE, La. (9/30/19) – For the first time, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) watched a black hole shred apart and devour a distant star from the moment the violent event began. This phenomenon only happens about once every 10,000 to 100,000 years in a galaxy the size of our own Milky Way!

Scientists know black holes are integral to the life cycle of galaxies, but they’re incredibly difficult to study. Thanks to identification and coordination by the All-Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae [ASAS-SN, pronounced like “assassin”] and observations by TESS and other missions, including NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, astrophysicists are a step closer to understanding some of the most mysterious objects in the universe.

NBC 10’s Bode Brooks spoke with NASA Scientist Knicole Colon about the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.