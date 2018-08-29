Morning News Headlines

A 9-year-old boy has been suspended for 10 days after bringing a BB gun to Smackover Elementary School.

He took the gun into the school in his backpack Monday.

The superintendent tells us the boy says he brought it in accidentally, but several classmates told the principal he pulled the gun out and showed it to them.

It wasn’t loaded, but the boy could have been expelled.

Smackover’s school district policy requires students to tell administrators immediately if they’ve brought weapons, before they’re questioned.

The superintendent says parents were notified immediately.

Administrators will talk to the boy’s teachers, classmates and a school counselor to determine whether suspension is enough of a penalty.

Video of a young Louisiana girl being sent home from a school for wearing braids has gone viral, and now the school has changed it’s policy.

Sixth-grader Faith Fennidy was sent home from Christ the King in Terrytown last week because she was wearing hair extensions.

The school made a rule over the summer saying “only students’ natural hair is permitted.”

Faith’s brothers posted a video on Facebook showing her crying as she’s leaving the school.

That video has sparked outrage, prompting accusations that the rule targeted black students.

A Louisiana judge blocked the enforcement of the rule after Faith’s family and another family filed a lawsuit.