Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Morning Headlines: The White House announces Federal vaccine requirements
Your Morning Headlines: Governor declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Nicholas
Video
Jameis Winston recaps Saints 38-3 win over Packers: “That was for the city”
Video
Britney Spears gets engaged with ‘lioness’ engraved ring
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 13th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, September 13th
Top Stories
Full Weather Sept. 12,2021
Video
Gov. John Bel Edwards Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Tropical Storm Nicholas
LIVE at 4:40: Gov. Edwards to hold media briefing about Louisiana’s Response to Hurricane Ida
Morning Forecast – Friday, September 10th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Jameis Winston recaps Saints 38-3 win over Packers: “That was for the city”
Video
Top Stories
Take Five: Winston throws 5 TD passes, defense stuffs Pack as Saints rout Green Bay
Week 2 College Football Scores
Video
Union Parish Head Football Coach, Joe Spatafora, to serve self-imposed suspension
Emotional night at Jonesboro-Hodge; rivalry renewed at Bill Ruple Stadium; Arkansas scores and much more from Week Two of Football Friday Night
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
BestReviews
In the Garden
Mitch in the Morning
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Temporary parking lot closure at Forsythe Boat Landing to begin on September 13th
Video
Top Stories
Northeast Louisiana Soccer Association eager to start youth season, but short on coaches
Gov. Edwards wishes America’s oldest living World War II veteran and Louisianan a Happy 112th Birthday
Louisiana State Police confirm fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove
Video
City of Monroe pays tribute to 9/11 20th anniversary
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
Morning Headlines: The White House announces Federal vaccine requirements
Morning News
by:
Brandon Ringo
Posted:
Sep 13, 2021 / 06:41 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2021 / 06:41 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
9/11: Fort Smith woman captured iconic photos of act of terror
Video
A traffic stop lands a West Monroe woman behind bars for multiple drug offenses
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 13th
Video
Entergy: Companies in Louisiana monitoring Tropical Storm Nicholas
Your Morning Headlines: Governor declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Nicholas
Video
Don't Miss
Morning Headlines: The White House announces Federal vaccine requirements
Your Morning Headlines: Governor declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Nicholas
Video
Temporary parking lot closure at Forsythe Boat Landing to begin on September 13th
Video
St. Landry Parish woman arrested, accused of killing ex-husband after they began seeing each other again
Northeast Louisiana Soccer Association eager to start youth season, but short on coaches
Pregnant woman shot, killed at her own baby shower, police say
Gov. Edwards wishes America’s oldest living World War II veteran and Louisianan a Happy 112th Birthday
Trending Stories
9/11: Fort Smith woman captured iconic photos of act of terror
Video
A traffic stop lands a West Monroe woman behind bars for multiple drug offenses
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 13th
Video
Entergy: Companies in Louisiana monitoring Tropical Storm Nicholas
Your Morning Headlines: Governor declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Nicholas
Video