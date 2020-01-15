Mayor’s Minute: The City of Monroe braces for 2020 projects

WEST MONROE, La. (01/15/19) — With the inauguration of Governor John Bel Edwards for a second term, Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo says a lot of new projects and funding are headed to the city.
Mayor Mayo says in 2020, the city of Monroe will work with Governor Edwards, DOTD, Louisiana Economic Development, legislators and others partners on a list of projects and initiatives aimed at improvements and enhancements in areas such as:
- Flood Prevention & Drainage
- Infrastructure
- Early Childhood Education
The Flood Prevention & Drainage project will bring in near $100M in local projects to include:
- Ouachita Strong (Monroe, West Monroe, OPPJ)
- Young’s Bayou Retention Pond
Local Infrastructure projects include:
- Kansas Lane Extension
- Kansas Lane Connector
- I-20/Garrett Road Connector
With the Early Childhood Education initiative, the city will focus on:
- National League of Cities
- Strong Southern Cities Initiative
- The City of Monroe Project involves working with local educators to improve 3rd Reading Scores
- Local Focus Group is active and beginning to build a plan of action
- Helping get students on track does many things to improve their trajectory academically, socially, and professionally