Mayor’s Minute: The City of Monroe braces for 2020 projects

WEST MONROE, La. (01/15/19) — With the inauguration of Governor John Bel Edwards for a second term, Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo says a lot of new projects and funding are headed to the city.

Mayor Mayo says in 2020, the city of Monroe will work with Governor Edwards, DOTD, Louisiana Economic Development, legislators and others partners on a list of projects and initiatives aimed at improvements and enhancements in areas such as:

Flood Prevention & Drainage

Infrastructure

Early Childhood Education

The Flood Prevention & Drainage project will bring in near $100M in local projects to include:

Ouachita Strong (Monroe, West Monroe, OPPJ)

Young’s Bayou Retention Pond

Local Infrastructure projects include:

Kansas Lane Extension

Kansas Lane Connector

I-20/Garrett Road Connector

With the Early Childhood Education initiative, the city will focus on: