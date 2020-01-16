Making the perfect winter pot roast with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

WEST MONROE, La. (01/16/2020) — For a limited time only Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in West Monroe is serving up the perfect pot roast for you to enjoy during the winter.

The price is $13.99 and you will get a scoop of mash potatoes with a hearty portion of Cheddar’s pot roast loaded with onion, carrots, and mushrooms atop the mound of food.

The restaurant cooks the pot roast by popping the meat into the oven for 20 minutes to brown. Then they take it out and cover it in the vegetables. After that, they put the roast back in the oven for three hours and viola the perfect winter pot roast!

If you want to get a taste head to Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen located at 224 Blanchard Street in West Monroe which is right in front of the Tinseltown Movie Theater.