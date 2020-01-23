Longhorn’s Legendary Flavors: Blackened Salmon

WEST MONROE, La. (1/23/2020) — Longhorn Steakhouse at Pecanland Mall has kicked off it’s Legendary Flavors menu.

The new menu features three blends of spices on foods that go beyond their famous steaks. Laura Jones, stopped by and prepared the restaurants Legendary Flavors Blackened Salmon dish.

Jones says it begins with a hearty piece of salmon that is boldly seasoned before its put on the grill to create a beautifully blackened salmon filet.

If you want to try out the new menu, Longhorn at Pecanland Mall is open everyday at 11 a.m. Sunday-Thursday it closes at 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday the restaurant is open until 11 p.m.