Local Business Sponsoring Independence Day Cookout for Veterans

WEST MONROE, La. (7/2/19) – Drew Randall and Matt Parker of Parker Auto Body and Parker Tire and Alignment talked with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about an event being hosted to celebrate veterans for Independence Day weekend.

The event dubbed ‘Cookout for the Veterans’ will be taking place on Friday, July 5th from 4PM-9PM at 4560 Cypress St, West Monroe. The event will feature free food, snow cones, a jump house for kids, auto displays, a raffle for a set of tires, and more.

The event is free and open to the public. You can find more information by watching the video above.