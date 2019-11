WEST MONROE, La. (11/4/2019) – Two actresses with the upcoming show “Little Women” previewed the Strauss Theatre’s upcoming production. Sophie Barton and Katie Barrow spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about their roles in the show and their experience putting together the final preps.

The show opens to the public on Nov. 8th and runs through the 10th. Additional shows will be performed the following weekend on the 15th and 16th. For more info visit strausstc.com.