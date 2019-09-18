Let Your Light Shine at Hope in the Light of Day

WEST MONROE, La. (9/18/19) – The Family Justice Center of Ouachita Parish (FJC) presents Hope in the Light of Day Thursday, October 3 at 10 a.m. at Ouachita Grand Plaza. Hope in the Light of Day is the annual domestic violence awareness month commemorative ceremony where survivors of domestic violence and those who work to end it are celebrated.

The theme for this year’s event is Let Your Light Shine. Jeslyn Lewis, regional domestic violence outreach & prevention coordinator for The Wellspring spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about the event.

For information about services, please call The FJC at (318) 998-6030. The FJC is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The office is located at 620 Riverside Drive in Monroe.