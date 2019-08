WEST MONROE, La. (8/27/19) - In today’s technological world, some parents may feel it is difficult to keep up with what their teens are doing online. In an upcoming special presentation, the Ouachita Parish Public Library will share important information about cyberbullying, sexting and other social media dangers with parents.

“The Library is all about literacy, but that means more than just knowing how to read and write,” said Library Director Robin Toms. “Digital literacy means knowing how to safely navigate the internet and determining what’s factual, fake, inappropriate and possibly dangerous.”