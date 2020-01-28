In the kitchen with Copeland’s!

Find out what signature items will be big hits during the Super Bowl!

WEST MONROE, La. (1/28/2020) — Copeland’s stops by to share some of their delicious menu options right before the Super Bowl! Our morning team stepped into the kitchen with Copeland’s chef Brandon Jones to try some of their signature dishes.

Jones brought in buffalo chicken tenders served with two different types of dipping sauce, Crab Beignets topped with remoulade dressing, Copeland’s jazzy wings–the chain’s top selling appetizer– and fried Bayou Broccoli Bites.

Copeland’s of New Orleans is located at 3851 Pecanland Mall Drive in Monroe.