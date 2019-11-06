‘Holidays In Cedartown’ Premier Shopping Market Opens This Weekend

WEST MONROE, La. (11/6/19) – North Louisiana’s premier holiday shopping market returns to the Ruston Civic Center this weekend. Holidays in Cedartown will be held November 7th – 9th. The event, which has been around for 30 years, draws patrons and vendors from throughout the region. Lynda Steed and Lana Bullock spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about the event. For more info watch the video above or visit cedarcreekschool.org or the Holidays in Cedartown Facebook Page.
Thursday:
- Take a Bunch to Lunch 11AM-1PM
- Holidays after Hours 6PM-8:30PM
Friday:
- Full Day of Shopping 10AM-5PM
Saturday:
- Jingles and Jammies Children’s Event 9:30AM-11:30AM
- Holiday Crafts and Treats 2PM-4PM