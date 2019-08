WEST MONROE, La. (8/15/19) – The 2012 revised version of Stephen Schwartz’s musical Godspell is soon to be premiering at the Strauss Theatre Center. NBC 10’s Bode Brooks spoke with Actress Micaela Jolly and Assistant Director Jade Wheeler about the show and how they’re bringing it to life in the Twin Cities.

Performances of Godspell will be held at Strauss on September 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14

Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at https://www.strausstc.com/