Glenwood Health Offering Discount for Veterans

WEST MONROE, La. (11/11/19) – Glenwood Health is offering a discount for veterans this week on AngioScreens. They will be $20 for veterans from Nov. 11th – Nov. 13th. For more information, watch the video above or call 1-877-726-9355

