GET IT NOW: Viking River Cruise unbeatable deal ends Friday

WEST MONROE, La. (1/21/2020) — Now until Friday January 24th, you can book a Viking River Cruise for $1,999. It will sail along the Danube River . A normal $8,000- $10,000 value, Travel Expert Jane Gunn says this river cruise is unlike any other.

This specific cruise will set sail in April and hit cities like Budapest, Austria, and Germany. Aside from the beautiful scenery and churches, Gunn says you’ll also get to see riverside castles from World War II.

For more information on how you can book your trip, you cant contact the Travel Company or call (318) 388-TRIP.