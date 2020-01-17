Free credit seminar hosted by Ouachita Valley Credit Union

WEST MONROE, La. (01/17/2020) — Ouachita Valley Credit Union believes that with a new year, comes new goals for financial freedom. So while people look to embark on New Year’s resolutions, the bank is hosting a free credit building seminar for you!

Most fear the credit conversation, but as Jessica Nugent explains, anyone can build and repair credit. Taking this seminar could be your first step! The seminar will take place Thursday, January 30th from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Ouachita Parish main library on Stubbs Avenue.

There are a limited number of seats to ensure everyone gets one on one attention. For more information on this event and others you can click here.