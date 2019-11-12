Employer Engagement Forum Set for Friday

WEST MONROE, La. (11/12/19) – The Monroe District Office of Probation and Parole is conducting an Employer Forum on November 15, 2019 from 8:00am to 12:00pm at First Baptist Church in West Monroe. The purpose of the forum is to engage business leaders in conversation and to promote the hiring of persons who are formerly incarcerated. NBC 10’s Bode Brooks spoke more with Re-entry Program Manager Brad Nolan.

For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monroe-employer-engagement-forum-tickets-74103699159?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse

