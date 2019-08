WEST MONROE, La. (8/7/19) – Jerrica Bennett from the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about downtown’s upcoming ‘Chillfest.” The event is focused on ways to keep cool in the heat with a lot of fun activities to “chill out,” including freeze tag and a human curling tournament.

Chillfest will be held on August 24th from 10AM to 5PM at the parking lot on the corner of Desiard St. and 3rd. For more information visit monroe.westmonroe.org/chillfest.