WEST MONROE (7/11/19) – Amber Madison and Daija Johnson of Faith and Hope Behavioral Health talks with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about an upcoming Community Resource Fair.

Date: July 20, 2019

Time: 10 AM – 2 PM

Location: Public Safety Training Building 1810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Monroe, LA 71202

Objective: Elevate, Educate, & Empower the Community by showcasing a few services and resources that are provided within the area and the state.

Find more information online at faithandhope.info