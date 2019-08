WEST MONROE, La. (8/27/19) – The Louisiana Health Department is seeking experienced candidates with eligibility experience to fill several key positions with Medicaid eligibility and eligibility field operations areas.

The job fair will be held August 28th and 29th at the Monroe AJC located at 24 Accent Drive, Suite 151 from 8AM to 4:30 PM. Civil service testing will also be administered on-site.