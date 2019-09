(09/11/19) WEST MONROE – Ellen Hill, director of Planning and Urban Development for the city of Monroe, and Dr. Donald Andrews, dean of the College of Business at Southern University in Baton Rouge, stop by the morning show to discuss a new initiative geared at fighting blight in Monroe, and promoting home ownership.

The event kicks of this weekend with a Family Fun Day Saturday, September 14th from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m at 105 Bernice Dr.