Celebrate National Waffle Day with Chicken and Waffles

WEST MONROE, La. (8/23/19) – National Waffle Day is coming up on Saturday, August 24th. West Monroe Slim Chickens General Manager Cathy Allmon showed NBC 10’s Bode Brooks how to celebrate the holiday by showing how to make the Slim Chicken’s golden buttermilk waffle, hand-battered fresh chicken breast tenders, topped with a dollop of butter, and a drizzle of premium Log Cabin syrup.

