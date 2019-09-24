Celebrate National Coffee Day with a Coffee-Themed Brunch

WEST MONROE, La (9/24/19) – Everyone loves coffee as a great way to kick-start the day. But, with National Coffee Day approaching on September 29th, now is the time to plan on how to celebrate the unique qualities of one of the world’s most popular drinks. To celebrate National Coffee Day, NBC 10’s Bode Brooks spoke with celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani about teaming up with Lavazza to let folks know how they can throw a coffee-themed brunch and elevate their coffee knowledge and experiences on National Coffee day and beyond.

Featured Recipes

· Coffee Pancakes

Ingredients

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 egg

1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon ground espresso

Espresso Syrup

Instructions

In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar.In a large measuring cup (or small bowl), beat together egg and buttermilk.

Next, whisk in the espresso grounds until completely blended. In two batches, add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until just combined. The batter should have some small to medium lumps.

Preheat electric griddle or large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once hot, ladle ~1/4 cup batter onto the hot surface and spread to a 5-inch diameter. After 2-3 minutes, bubbles will form on the top of the batter; flip the pancake and cook an additional 1-2 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter and serve hot.

Top with butter and espresso syrup

· Espresso Syrup

Ingredients

5 cups of Maple Syrup

¼ cup of coffee

Instructions

Add syrup and coffee to medium saucepan, heat to marry the flavors. Strain. Cool to room temperature. Chill.

· Crepe with ricotta-espresso filling

Crepe Batter

2 eggs

1tbsp melted butter

1 tbsp powdered sugar

¾ cup flour

¾ cup whole milk

pinch of salt

Ricotta Espresso Filling

2 cups ricotta

1 long shot espresso

½ tsp vanilla

½ cup powdered sugar

Crepe Batter

Combine 2 eggs, 1tbsp melted butter, 1 tbsp powdered sugar,¾ cup flour, ¾ cup whole milk and a pinch of salt

For ricotta-espresso filling: blend 2 cups ricotta with 1 long shot espresso, ½ tsp vanilla, ½ cup powdered sugar

Refrigerate filling for at least one hour

Spread filling evenly over half of the crepe, fold and decorate with cocoa powder and powdered sugar

Fabio Viviani

Chef Fabio Viviani earned the “Fan Favorite” title during his appearance on season 5 of Bravo’s Top Chef. His on-screen appearances on Top Chef propelled him to become one of the top culinary names in the United States. Viviani is a recurring guest on national television shows like Good Morning America, The Rachael Ray Show, and countless FoodNetwork shows like Cutthroat Kitchen: All-Star Tournament which he won. He is a New York Times best-selling author and has written four successful cookbooks. Viviani operates several restaurants across the country, including in Los Angeles and Chicago.