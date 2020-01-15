CASA needs YOU! In dire need of volunteers to help foster children

WEST MONROE, La. (01/14/19) — CASA of Northeast Louisiana is in dire need of volunteers. CASA volunteers help foster care children get out and stay out of the system.

CASA of Northeast Louisiana serves 11 parishes and 5 judicial districts.  With near 5,000 children in foster care across the state, Northeast Louisiana has 65 children in need of a CASA volunteer RIGHT NOW!!

CASA will be hosting a training for volunteers on January 30th. For more information, you can click here or call their offices at (318) 398-0945.

