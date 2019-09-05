BBB Warning of Possible Social Security and DNA Scam

WEST MONROE, La. (9/2/19) –

Estimates are that $19 million in losses have occurred from the Social Security Impostor Scam.

Scammers are saying your Social Security number (SSN) has been suspended because of suspicious activity, or because it’s been involved in a crime. Sometimes, the scammer wants you to confirm your SSN to reactivate it. Sometimes, he’ll say your bank account is about to be seized – but he’ll tell you what to do to keep it safe. Often, that involves putting your money on gift cards and giving him the codes – which, of course, means that your money is gone. Your caller ID often shows the real SSA phone number (1-800-772-1213) when these scammers call – but they’re faking that number. It’s not the real SSA calling

SSA Imposters are using ROBOCALLS to try to steal information!

Do Not return their Calls!

Do Not Answer their calls!

Do not give our information!

Do not send BUY GIFT CARDS TO PAY THEM TO “FIX YOUR PROBLEM”

DO NOT ALLOW ANYONE TO CONVINCE YOU TO DO A MOUTH SWAB, DNA, OR GENETIC TESTING THAT IS “NO COST” USING YOUR MEDICARE AND SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS.

BBB Here’s what to know:

Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended. You don’t have to verify your number to anyone who calls out of the blue. And your bank accounts are not about to be seized.

SSA will never call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on gift cards. Anyone who tells you to do those things is a scammer. Every time.

The real SSA number is 1-800-772-1213, but scammers are putting that number in the caller ID. If you’re worried about what the caller says, hang up and call 1-800-772-1213 to speak to the real SSA. Even if the wait time is long, confirm with the real SSA before responding to one of these calls.

Never give any part of your Social Security number to anyone who contacts you. Or your bank account or credit card number.

If you get one of these calls, tell the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.