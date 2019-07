WEST MONROE, La. (7/24/19) – A Bastrop Church is holding its first ever school supply drive to help out needy families ahead of students returning to class this fall. David Davis of New Jerusalem #2 Missionary Baptist Church spoke with NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about why they are hosting the drive.

The church will be collecting supplies each evening from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM through August 1st. The church is located at 1655 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Bastrop, La. For more information call 318-614-8418